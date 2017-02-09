× Raytown man accused of firing into home with children inside

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Felony charges have been filed against a 53-year-old Raytown man for an assault and shooting in a home with children inside.

Darrell E. White, was charged in Jackson County Court with Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, Raytown police responded to the 9900 block of E. 8th Street in Raytown. A victim told police White had fired a handgun at him. After officers arrived they found children, ages 4 -12 inside. They also found evidence of gunfire, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage. A witness told police the defendant had been in argument and the defendant went and grabbed a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of a victim.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.