Ronald McDonald House receives donation for 'Thank a Farmer' week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s ‘Thank a Farmer’ week and Farm Bureau is celebrating by donating food to Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout the state.

The donations were collected when Missouri Farm Bureau members brought food items to annual meetings. They also donated tabs that can be turned in so the Ronald McDonald Houses can buy perishable foods for their residents.

Ronald McDonald House Charities are a ‘home-away-from home’ for families who have seriously ill children in the hospital. The families stay at the homes while the children seek treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“I know several of our members throughout farm bureau have used The Ronald McDonald Houses and we think it’s a very good organization and project and it helps many families around the world and within our state,” said Mary Fischer, chairwoman of the promotion and education committee with Missouri Farm Bureau board of directors.