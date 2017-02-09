Vicious beating at Westport bar leaves metro dad battered, bruised and shaken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro father thought he might die, after being beat unconscious inside a Westport bar and spending five days in the hospital with skull and facial fractures.

Kansas City police are now investigating the attack that happened inside Throw Back near Westport Road and Mill Street into the early morning hours on Sunday.

“The doctor said, ‘You were one kick away from dying,’” explained Eric Lines, the assault victim.

It was a near-death encounter that’s left the father of four children shaken and upset.

“Now look at me, I mean, I can’t,” Lines said, as he referenced his injuries and began to cry. “It’s hard… I mean, my boys can’t even be here with me right now because I’m under narcotics and I can't take care of [them]. It’s a life-changer.”

Lines is now recovering, after he claimed a group of men beat him unconscious this weekend inside Throw Back.

The attack came after Lines said he accidentally bumped into someone near the dance floor and apologized – but got sucker punched in the back of the head and hit the floor, where the kicks to his face just kept coming.

“They had fractured my skull, and seven fractures in my face,” he said. “I have five metal plates now in my face. I have one that’s above my jaw right here. I have three more that sit in this area and one that holds my eye up.”

The next thing he knew, Lines woke up in the hospital and his mind started swimming with questions.

“It could’ve been anything,” he said when asked what might have sparked the fight. “Like, why? What did I do? I mean, I don’t know what I did. I’ve been trying to think, why?”

Police are now trying to help him answer those questions, as they begin to investigate, review surveillance video and search for those responsible.

“They almost killed me,” Lines said. “If there intentions were to kill me, they didn’t do it. I’m still here and I’m going to go after them and make sure that charges are pressed.”

The general manager of Throw Back talked with FOX 4 on Thursday and confirmed the weekend altercation. He said security guards followed protocol in immediately removing everyone from the bar who was involved in the fight.

The GM also said the bar is cooperating with the police investigation – calling safety their top priority.

So far, there have been no arrests. If you saw anything that night, call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.