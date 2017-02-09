Video of cats getting brain freezes leaves Mark Alford in tears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Almost everyone can agree that getting a brain freeze is an unpleasant surprise when enjoying a cold treat.

Thankfully they don't last long, but that doesn't make them any less painful.

Did you know that cats apparently get brain freezes, too?

Desean Mayes complied a series of videos that show cats apparently getting brain freezes, and the faces the cats make had the whole morning show laughing. Mark Alford even had tears because he was laughing so hard.

The original video was posted to YouTube in June of 2016. During its existence, it's received more than 370,000 views. You can watch the full video of cat brain freezes below.