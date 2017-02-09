Young KCK girl found safe after getting off bus at earlier stop to search for new friends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thanks to the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, a young girl who briefly went missing Wednesday after she decided to go searching for some new friends has been located safe and sound.

According to the KCK Police Department, young Patricia got off the bus at another bus stop because she didn’t have any friends. Patricia told police she was trying to find new friends.

Eight officers with the KCK Police Department took a photo with Patricia and her dog and posted it to Facebook because they wanted “to show her how many friends she actually has.”