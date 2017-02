Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 11-year-old inventor from Columbia, Mo., is set to make her pitch to the sharks from Shark Tank, and her idea literally sparkles.

Jordan Reeves will make her pitch Friday on "Rachael Ray."

FOX 4 spoke with Rachael ahead of Jordan's pitch to learn more about the 11-year-old and some of the other pitches that will be given to the sharks.

"All of the kid inventors are brilliant," Rachael said.