4-year-old girl adorably sings ‘Overcomer’ while in hospital yet again

A mom in California named Lindsay Chapman-Carroll posted a video on Facebook that shows her 4-year-old daughter Leah singing and dancing to “Overcomer” by Christian singer Mandisa.

Leah has a rare disorder called severe congenital neutropenia. It means she has low levels of a certain type of white blood cell and frequent infections.

Her mom’s Facebook post says this happy little girl has been through two bone marrow transplants…. but as you can see in the video, she is most certainly an overcomer!

“She is such a light to all she meets….I hope she brings a smile to your face, too!” Leah’s mom said in her Facebook post!

(If you aren’t on Facebook and can’t see the Facebook video above, click here for more videos.)