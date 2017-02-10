Armed carjacker points gun at couple, takes off with car and cash from Brookside neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An armed robbery and carjacking in the Brookside neighborhood has a young couple scared for their lives.

“Within a few seconds somebody came up to the passenger side door, opened the car, pointed a gun in, and asked for all of our money,” said Dylan, who did not want to disclose his last name.

Tuesday night around 8, the couple was getting ready to leave when a man in a hoodie approached them, pointed a handgun inches from their faces, and demanded their valuables and their car.

“We just left the grocery store, and we were stopping at my house so I could run inside real quick, so I could grab a couple things,” Dylan said.

Dylan said he parked his girlfriend’s silver Toyota Camry on the street out front of his house.

“My girlfriend was waiting in the car, maybe five minutes that I had been inside, came back outside, got in the drivers seat, handed her a couple things, and within a few seconds somebody came up to the passenger side door, opened the car, pointed a gun in, and asked for all of our money,” added Dylan.

So he opened his wallet and gave him all the cash he had. His girlfriend also handed over her wallet.

“Our hearts were racing, as you can imagine… I’ve never had a gun pointed at my face, let alone been robbed,” Dylan added. “Was just going to comply with his requests, give him the money, not worth getting hurt over.”

But it didn’t stop there.

“Once he looked inside her wallet, realized there was no cash, he said, well, I’ve got to call my ride, he pulled out a cell phone, proceeded to call someone, who didn’t answer, and he goes 'there’s not enough money from what you guys gave me, so I’m going to have to take the car,'” said Dylan.

Dylan said they complied, got out, and he told them not to move.

“He hopped in the car, backed up the entire length of the street, and drove off, at that point, I grabbed my girlfriend, we went inside and called police

As someone who has grown up in the Brookside area, Dylan said he’s shocked this happened.

“It’s just kind of sad to me that for a small amount of cash, people are out there using violence and firearms to get some money,” he said.

He said they’re just thankful no one was hurt and want to warn others.

“Just be mindful of your surroundings, I’ve walked out to my car at that time of night countless times, and never once did it cross my mind that somebody might be lurking in the dark waiting to rob us,” Dylan said.

Police say the suspect drove the car about five blocks, and left it running at Meyer Blvd and McGee with the door open. Someone reported an abandoned vehicle, it fit the description, and they got it back.

They also found his girlfriend's phone in between the crime scene and the house. The robbery haul was $40.

Police told Dylan that there were reports of individuals going door to door and knocking around the same time. If you have any information call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.