Court papers say man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County thought uncle was Satan

LENEXA, Kan. -- A Lenexa neighborhood is still in shock, after shots were fired on their typically quiet streets.

Prosecutors said the man who pulled the trigger was high on drugs and was trying to hurt his uncle, whom he referred to as “Satan” who needed “to die.”

Devin Mason, 28, is now charged with three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors said Mason opened fire near Pflumm and 109th Street, striking the car of an innocent family.

“There were multiple police cars,” recalled neighbor Robin Etheridge, who was home when the shots rang out. “There was yellow tape on Pflumm, on the side. I mean, it was very obvious something serious was going on.”

Etheridge lives nearby and quickly noticed the police activity near the home she shares with her two young children.

“This is a very family-oriented neighborhood,” she said, “and we’ve never had anything like this happen.”

Prosecutors said Mason was in the area visiting his uncle at his home on Haskins Street when he began to act strange and became violent. Mason later told police he had taken LSD and wanted to kill his uncle because he was “Satan and needed to die.”

“Drugs can mess you up,” Etheridge said, “and I guess this proves this can happen anywhere.”

Court documents show that when Mason’s uncle escaped to a neighbor’s house to call 911, Mason began searching the streets, where he allegedly shot at a car carrying two adults and their child.

Mason told police he thought his uncle was behind the wheel.

“Well I’m sure they panicked,” Etheridge said of the family who was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. “I know I would! I would be completely freaking out!”

No one was hurt and police quickly arrested Mason. He is already a convicted felon who has served prison time for the abuse of a child and jail time for a drug offense.

Mason was most recently employed as an Uber driver. This crime cost him his job and prompted this response Friday from Uber:

“First, we are thankful no one was injured in the situation described here. We have a pre-screening process in place all drivers go through prior to them gaining access to the Uber app, which includes a background check. This driver complied with all state requirements when he gained access to the Uber app. This driver’s access to Uber has been removed."

The new question becomes, “How did a convicted felon pass a background check to become an Uber driver in the first place?”

Uber said it relies on a pre-screening process performed by Checkr, a third-party background check provider that is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners.

Uber’s background check is consistent with a federal law called the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which allows for a seven year look back period as it checks for committed crimes.

Since Mason’s felony offense happened in 2008, he was approved to drive for the company – despite the fact that he was released from prison as early as 2014.

Uber said Mason was highly rated and did not have previous concerning feedback from passengers. He remains in jail under a $150,000 bond.