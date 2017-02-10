Judge expected to rule when KCMO voters will see minimum wage increase on ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge is expected to rule Friday when voters in Kansas City, Mo., will have a chance to weigh in on a minimum wage increase.

It appears this is a case of when and not if for voters. The city wants to wait until August, but those behind the petition want to vote in April.

A judge heard both sides of the argument Wednesday. She then asked for additional city council records and is expected to render a decision sometime Friday on the proposal for a $15-minimum wage by 2021.

Those protesting want to phase in increases of $1.25 over a 5 year period to increases wages to 15 bucks an hour by 2021.

The minimum wage increase has been a contentious topic around the metro since the petition started in 2015 with plenty of protests and plenty of rallies. The state Supreme Court even got involved when it ruled the ordinance must be placed before voters after the Kansas City City Council said it contradicted state law.

The timing is crucial to folks at the election board who say they need a decision by Friday in order to start working on the ballots to make sure the ballots are ready for voters April 4.