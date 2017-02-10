× KCK man pleads guilty to carjacking that ended in crash that killed dog named Mister

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kan., man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday, Feb. 10th, to a carjacking that ended in a multiple-vehicle collision with injuries and the death of the car owner’s dog.

Stephen D. Bagley, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty for the June 22, 2014, crimes including one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. By pleading guilty, Bagley admitted that he stole a 2008 Nissan Altima at gunpoint on June 22, 2014. Bagley brandished a Glock .40-caliber pistol during the carjacking.

Prosecutors say the owner of the vehicle was standing near the parked car talking to some friends at about 2:30 a.m., in front of Express Mart at 3786 Broadway, Kansas City, Mo. A friend was sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle when Bagley grabbed the door handle. The passenger told him “this ain’t your car.” Bagley then pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her while he got in the driver’s seat. While pointing the gun at her, Bagley told her to get out of the car.

The vehicle owner’s dog, Mister, was left inside the vehicle when Bagley backed out of the station and sped off. The owner and his friend got into another friend’s car and attempted to follow the Altima as they last saw it speeding northbound on Interstate 35. They returned to the Express Mart and contacted police to report the carjacking.

A few minutes later, officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 35, in the northbound lanes near West Pennway, in Kansas City, Mo. The Altima had crashed into multiple vehicles and Bagley had fled from the crash site. Mister was found dead inside the Altima.

Detectives obtained the surveillance video from the Express Mart during the time of the carjacking. Bagley’s U.S. probation officer, who had supervised Bagley since his release in April 2014 from the Bureau of Prisons, identified him as the assailant. In August 2014, an ATF agent interviewed a woman who was involved in a domestic dispute with Bagley in which Bagley fired six shots with a .40-caliber pistol. The .40-caliber spent shell casings were recovered as evidence, and the victim identified Bagley in photos taken from the surveillance video.

U.S. Marshals had arrested Bagley on July 29, 2014, for violating his supervised release in the District of Kansas case. Marshals executed a search warrant at Bagley’s residence at the time of his arrest and recovered the Glock .40-caliber pistol, an extended magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A forensic scientist determined that the Glock pistol recovered from Bagley’s residence was the pistol that fired a spent shell casing recovered from inside the Altima on June 22, 2014. The ballistics also matched the spent shell casings recovered from the domestic dispute involving Bagley.

Bagley has remained in prison, serving a sentence imposed by the U.S. District Court in the District of Kansas, since he was indicted on July 8, 2015.

Under federal statutes, Bagley is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole for carjacking, plus a consecutive sentence of at least seven years in prison, up to life in federal prison without parole, for the firearm violation.