KCMO police find man in mid-20s dead in street near 23rd and Drury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street early Friday morning.

Officer Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department say officers were dispatched to 23rd and Drury around 2:30 a.m. in regard to a person down in the street.

Responding officers found a man in his mid 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity or any suspect information.

Rosilyn Temple with Mothers in Charge is called out to homicide investigations to support victims' families. She said she is frustrated that people in the community don't give police the tips they need.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.