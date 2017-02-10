Metro softball team continues mission to reach out and help teens dealing with bullies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When a metro softball coach started typing on social media about his passion to end bullying, he never could’ve imagined the lives he would touch. People all over the country now know about the softball team in Pittsville, Missouri and the difference they’re making in the anti-bullying movement.

It all started when Coach Craig Chamberlain saw a post about a young Ohio girl named Bethany, after being bullied for years she took her own life. He says her story spoke to him, then faith took over. Craig’s softball team 3N2 Force decided to dedicate their season to Bethany and anti-bullying.

A lot of the girls on the team have been bullied and are making it their mission to reach their hands out to other teens going through it. They’ve been making connections all over the metro, meeting Claire Teitgen. Claire is a Shawnee Mission student who has been bullied all of her life, they welcomed her into their group with open arms.

The girls’ movement caught the attention of the Kansas City amateur softball association and in a few months, everyone is coming together for a huge event. One click of the mouse, is making huge waves Craig never expected.

“I just know if there's a kid who is 14 years old being bullied, it's gonna be easier for a 14 or 15-year-old to reach them. We're doing this to save lives and to show kids out there who are being bullied. They might not know who were are but we still care about them and love them very much,” Craig Chamberlain said.

"I support it 100 percent. They're making special uniforms, I just love it I think it's a good idea and I hope they continue it,"

The team is holding an anti-bullying event with the Kansas City amateur softball association on April 15th in Independence at Adair Park.