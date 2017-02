Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Professional Bull Riders have arrived in Kansas City and are getting for the wild show at Sprint Center Feb. 11-12. Ahead of the big show, FOX 4's Rob Collins caught up with Holt, Mo., native Brady Sims. Sims said he's excited to ride in Kansas City this year. Last year he was injured when the show came to town.

