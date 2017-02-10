Olathe police take two kidnapping suspects into custody; children safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe police took two kidnapping suspects into custody Friday just before noon.

Police tell FOX 4 they took the two adults, a man and a woman, in custody along the northbound ramp onto I-35 from Santa Fe. The two children who were allegedly kidnapped were found safe and placed in protective custody.

According to police, around 11:20 a.m., without authorization from KVC Health Systems, a man and a woman walked away from a supervised visit and took their two small children with them. The case was described as a non-custodial parental kidnapping.

Police say an all points bulletin was issued regarding the missing children and within 10 to 15 minutes Olathe officers located the suspects and the children. Police then pulled the vehicle over and arrested the two parents.

The children were unharmed during the incident and returned to KVC.

Reported kidnapping. @OlathePolice: 2 kids taken from KVC by non custodial parents. Adults in custody, children OK. pic.twitter.com/ivBjQF9Dwo — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) February 10, 2017