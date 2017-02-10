Popcorn Bag movie reviews: 50 Shades Darker, John Wick 2 and Lego Batman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "50 Shades Darker" duller? How about "John Wick 2" and "Lego Batman?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards weigh in on this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) FIFTY SHADES DARKER (R)

Universal

RUSS

“Fifty Shades Darker” is the second title in the erotic romantic drama series based upon the bestsellers by E. L. James. The story of a kinky S&M relationship isn’t bad enough to be campy fun and is about as erotic as a cold shower.

SHAWN

Actually "Fifty Shades Darker" is a huge improvement over "Fifty Shades of Grey." But let's be clear the bar was really low.

RUSS

Dakota Johnson’s beguiling performance as the naive Anastasia Steele is the only thing this movie has going for it. Jamie Dornan as the handsome but twisted billionaire Christian Grey, is as drab as his name, however. “Fifty Shades Darker” could have been called “Fifty Shades Duller.”

SHAWN

I completely disagree. It's not duller. It's actually more focused. More fun. And a lot sexier, steamier and edgier.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

Summit Entertainment

RUSS

Keanu Reeves is back for more R-rated bloody mayhem in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” about a super assassin reluctantly drawn back into the business. The ultra-violent action thriller exists for one reason, and that’s to allow some of the best stunt people in the world to expertly ply their trade.

SHAWN

And Keanu Reeves was one of those stunt people. He actually did a lot of his own stunt work. The results are incredible. The movie is violently poetic and endlessly entertaining.

RUSS

Inspired by Hong Kong action cinema, this zippy flick gets 5 popcorn bags as a stunt reel, but the vengeance plot gets a little tiresome. Still, the skillfully choreographed action makes it a decadent guilty pleasure.

SHAWN

Every bit as good as the first film which was a surprise hit. Nothing surprising about "John Wick: Chapter 2."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Who would have thought that an animated movie about toy building blocks would have been blockbuster? But 2014’s “The Lego Movie” was just that, a cheeky, brash and entertaining surprise. The sequel, "The Lego Batman Movie" isn't quite as good, but is goofy and colorful romp that's sure a lot more fun than Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader.

SHAWN

A lot more fun. The tone is perfect. Basically it's an animated satire. No not as good as the Lego Movie but every bit as zany.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags