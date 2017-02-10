Stars of “The Phantom of the Opera” speak highly of each other as they look ahead to KC shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "The Phantom of the Opera" is playing in Kansas City from Feb. 8-19, and for just the third time ever it features an African-American in the role of the Phantom.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart caught up with Derrick Davis, who plays the phantom, and Katie Travis, who plays Christine. The two only had kind words to speak of each other. Katie, who has played in the show with other phantoms, says Derrick brings an incredible strength to the role of the phantom.

Click here for ticket information.