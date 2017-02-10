Stolen semi full of valuable equipment located in Kansas City, Kan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A semi stolen from the West Bottoms on Tuesday was recovered on Friday at a church in Kansas City, Kan.

Richard Peak said the truck and equipment is for his auction company. The truck was loaded with three forklifts and a golf cart, which were also stolen, but were not recovered with the truck.

"It feels like I have been personally abused. Somebody comes in and breaks into my property and steals something. We all have to live off of this. This is where our living is, so all our employees, all seven of us, are now affected by the cost of having the rental," Peak said.