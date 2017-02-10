Two parents suspected of kidnapping in Olathe after taking off from supervised visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A mother and father were arrested on Friday after police say they tried to kidnap their two children.

Neither parent had custody of the children, but did have supervised visitation with the toddler and infant. The kidnapping took place while the parents were visiting their children at KVC Sims Family Center in Olathe. Police say during the supervised visit the parents were somehow able to get out of the building, into their car and took off.

Administrators from the KVC say they quickly realized the children were gone and called police. Olathe police broadcast the kidnapping to their officers and 10 to 15 minutes later an officer spotted the car and pulled it over. An Amber Alert was not issued for the children.

"At the time we were looking into that and trying to determine what we had," said Sergeant Logan Bonney with the Olathe Police Department."This happened very quickly and we were able to get the children back into KVC custody before we could even issue anything."

The parents with kids in tow were pulled over as they tried to get on to I-35 from Santa Fe, but police were able to get them before they hit the highway and took off.

Sgt. Bonney describes the personal nature of this kind of call for responding officers: "Kidnappings and parental custody issues like this, anything involving children is something that we are concerned about and heightens us a little bit more."

Calls the the KVC for comment were returned in the form of an email with the following statement:

"At KVC Kansas, our first priority is the safety of children and families we serve. Our offices are often the site of supervised visits between children and parents. We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that we can work quickly if there is ever a concern for safety. During an incident earlier today, our staff followed those policies and procedures, resulting in the police being able to locate the children within minutes. We appreciate the quick attention to the matter by the Olathe Police Department. We’re grateful that the children involved in an incident earlier today are safe and back in our care."

Questions about how children could be taken from a supervised visit were not answered.

Both parents have been booked into the Johnson County Jail on suspicion of Kidnapping. A spokesperson for The Johnson County district attorney says formal charges are expected to be filed Saturday.