'Under Armour' CEO criticized by athletes for public praise of Pres. Trump

BALTIMORE — Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump “an asset to the country” in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in “policy, not politics.”

Under Armour sponsors Johnson, Copeland and Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Johnson sent out a statement on social media on Thursday saying Plank’s words “were divisive and lacking in perspective.”

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank’s comments that she spoke to him directly.

None of the three has severed ties with the company.

Meanwhile, at least six New England Patriots players have announced they do not plan to meet Pres. Trump in the traditional congratulatory ceremony at the White House for Super Bowl champions.

Last year, former President Obama met the Denver Broncos in June.

The Patriots not expected to attend the still-unscheduled meeting with Pres. Trump include:

Devin McCourty, safety

Martellus Bennett, tight end

LeGarrett Blount, running back

Chris Long, defensive end

Alan Branch, defensive tackle

Dont’a Hightower, linebacker

Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady once wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap in the locker room during the presidential campaign, although he never outwardly endorsed Pres. Trump.