Give your sweetheart a musical Valentine from Trails West Barbershop Chorus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trying to surprise your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, but don't want to go the same old chocolates-and-roses route?

A group of dapper gentleman joined Rob Collins and Nicole D'Antonio in the FOX 4 studio Saturday morning offering a truly unique way to say "I love you."

The Trails West Barbershop Chorus are warming up the vocal chords to sing sweet nothings to your special someone.

You can hire these guys to sing a musical Valentine to your beau, and to top it off, they'll bring the flowers and chocolates.

They showed off their singing skills in the studio. Enjoy!

To book the Trails West Barbershop Chorus for V-Day, check out their website.