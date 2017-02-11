Mother renews efforts to find the person who killed her son over a year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Days into weeks, weeks into months. Now, more than a year has passed as a family searches for a man's killer.

Friends and family members have renewed efforts to find the person responsible for the death of 32-year-old Nicholas Cortez Walker in December 2015.

Walker was found deceased, having been shot inside a car near 6th and Elmwood.

His family came back to the scene of the crime on Saturday. Walker's mother, Tanitha Walsh said the news of his death nearly killed her, as she attempted to take her own life because of it.

Now she says she is getting help, and putting all of her efforts into finding justice for the son she lost.

Walsh canvassed the neighborhood, along with Mothers in Charge, hoping to get answers.

"I want my son's murder solved. I'm hurt; I can't sleep sometimes. I hear his voice. I smell his clothing. I see him, and I think of his children, his nieces and his nephews," Walsh said through tears.

Walker's family is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crimestoppers if you have any information at (816) 474-TIPS.