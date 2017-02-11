STEAM Team shows off unique properties of sodium and gallium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science City's STEAM Team came to the FOX 4 studio Saturday to celebrate National Periodic Table Day, which actually took place on Feb. 7.

The team showed off some experiments with some interesting elements.

They had some gallium, a solid metal that has an unusually low melting point, around 80 degrees. It's so low that the metal will actually melt in your hand!

They also had sodium, an element many people are more familiar with when it's paired with chloride, which makes table salt.

The STEAM Team showed off sodium's unique properties, how soft it is despite being a metal, and how reactive it is to water. Check it out!