Volunteers fill ‘Love Bags 4 Cancer’ at Research Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of women spent Saturday morning making Valentine's Day special for patients battling cancer.

The volunteers spent the morning at Research Medical Center surprising patients with "love bags," filled with toiletries and some inspirational items.

Jessica McClellan started the event more than three years ago as a way to share hope and comfort during the holidays.

"Goodness spreads, it spreads just like fire does. Good news spreads like bad news, so I am excited about it, but the best is yet to come," said McClellan.

One of the volunteers, Lillian Fanning returned to Research Medical Center for the first time since her own mother passed away last month. Fanning lost her mother to colon cancer and said she wanted to find a way to give back and offer something heartfelt and genuine that will stay with them.

"I know a lot of patients, from me being here, that don't have anyone to come say 'hi' or thank you. The nurses and doctors are kind, but just someone else to give a friendly smile, or offer a prayer and say I love you," said Fanning.

This is the third annual Valentine Love Bags 4 Cancer.

"People are going through all sorts of things all over the world and if I can do just one thing to help one person, that will make the world a better place," said McClellan.