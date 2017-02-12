Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Le Fou Frog’s Conversation Cookies recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Cups Butter – Softened

5 Cups All Purpose Flour

2 Cups White Sugar

2 Teaspoons Baking Powder

4 Eggs

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Add all Ingredients

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cover, and chill dough for at least one hour (or overnight) Cool completely. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees Roll out dough on floured surface 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. Cut into shapes with any cookie cutter. Place cookies 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Icing:

1 Cup Confectioners sugar

2 Tsps. Milk

¼ Tsp. Almond Extract

Variety of Food Coloring

Directions:

In a small bowl, stir together confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth. Beat in corn syrup and almond extract until icing is smooth and glossy. If icing is too thick, add more corn syrup.

Divide into separate bowls, and add food colorings to each to desired intensity. Dip cookies, or paint them with a brush.