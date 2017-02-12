Multiple businesses evacuated after crash damages gas line at 35th and State Ave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Multiple businesses are being evacuated in KCK after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a laundromat, damaging a gas line.

KCK Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle struck a laundromat and a 3-inch gas line at 35th and State Avenue.

KCKFD-35th & State Ave. vehicle struck laundry mat & 3" inch gas line, evacuation taking place. Haz Mat & other supporting units on scene. — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 12, 2017

Hazardous Materials crews and other emergency units are responding at the scene.

Jones said there has been an evacuation of multiple businesses in the immediate area.

Avoid the area near 35th Street and State Avenue if possible.

FOX 4 will have more information as details emerge. Check back for updates.