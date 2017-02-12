Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Sunday identified the man shot and killed by officers, which led to a standoff situation Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 113th and Corrington Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police said they observed a man on the porch of a home firing a rifle.

Police said after they ordered him to drop the weapon, he pointed it in their direction, at which point he was shot by officers.

The subject was identified on Sunday morning as 27-year-old Alonzo E. Ashley Jr.

Not knowing if anyone else was inside the home, police blocked off the area in order to safely search the residence and collect evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 4 will update this story as details emerge.