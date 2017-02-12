Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spinach Omelet Roll recipe

Makes 8 servings (1/8 of roll per serving)

Ingredients:

2 cups egg substitute

4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 10-oz.package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

5 turkey bacon strips, diced and cooked, divided

1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

Directions:

Line a 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan with parchment paper; coat paper with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the egg substitute, eggs, salt and pepper sauce. Stir in the spinach, onion, Italian seasoning and 1/4 cup bacon. Pour into prepared pan. Bake at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until set. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, sauté’ mushrooms in oil for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain on paper towels; blot to remove excess moisture. Keep warm. Turn omelet onto a work surface; peel off parchment paper. Sprinkle omelet with mushrooms and 3/4 cup cheese; roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Place on a serving platter. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bacon.

Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 8g fat (3g saturated fat), 122mg cholesterol, 505mg sodium, 6g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 17g protein.

Source: TasteofHome.com