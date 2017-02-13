Bed of Bags makes use of old plastic bags to help the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to recycling, America is behind the times.

While rates have dramatically improved in the last five decades, the US lags way behind many European countries.

A local woman has now created a new way to take some of that waste and put it to good use, while helping others at the same time.

At Cross-Lines Community Outreach, the organization is dedicated to helping those in the community who need it most. Now Cross-Lines is the one getting some help.

The ladies at Pine Ridge church are on a mission, making sleeping mats out of plastic bags for organizations that help the homeless like Cross-Lines.

The ladies are braiding the bags into mats -- a technique they say is much easier than crocheting or knitting.

Plus, the entire bag is used. No waste is left behind.

The creator, Sarah Stolberg, said it takes about a thousand bags and 15 to 20 hours to make one mat. Of course, time flies when you have friends.

So far, this group has made 28 mats.

"We make our mats a little bit longer, so we have a pocket at the top. They can use it as a pillow or to store items while they're sleeping. We also make straps to carry them with, so they can transport it from one location to another," Stolberg said.

Check out the Bed of Bags Facebook page for everything you need to know about the project and making your own mat.