Blue Valley High School football and track coach on life support after collapsing at restaurant

STILWELL, Kan. -- A Blue Valley High School football and track coach is in the hospital Monday on life support after he collapsed at a local restaurant Sunday night.

An assistant coach tells Fox 4 Coach Eric Driskell went out to eat with some other coaches Sunday and around 4 p.m. he collapsed at the restaurant. They rushed him to the hospital and that coach tells us it doesn’t look good.

Coach Driskell, who is 43 years old and married with two daughters, was placed on life support, and they don’t believe he’s going to recover.

Coach Driskell grew up in Stillwell and played on the 1991 Blue Valley state championship football team. He then played football at Baker University before going back and becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater. He taught weightlifting and PE and became head football coach in 2010. He wont a 6A state football championship in both 2010 and 2013. Last fall, his team lost a state championship a nail-biter against Derby 17-14.

The suddenness of this has really shaken the Blue Valley community and the school will have counselors on hand Monday to help the students and teachers grieve.

Fox 4 is in touch with Blue Valley officials and will give you the latest of Coach Driskell’s situation as we get word.

Here's what some on social media have said:

Prayers tonight for Coach Driskell. 🙏 — David Beaty (@beaty_david) February 13, 2017