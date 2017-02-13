Body found in ditch near Holt, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP, Mo. -- Police continue to investigate after human remains were found in a ditch near Holt, Mo.

As of Monday morning, a major portion of Southeast Cannonball Road is taped off and blocked off as the investigation continues.

When FOX 4's Kathy Quinn first arrived on the scene, a deputy said investigators would return at daylight.

Police have not yet said if the remains are of a man or a woman.

"That's all going to be determined later by the forensics examiners," a deputy on the scene said.