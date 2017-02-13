De Soto, Kan. man faces attempted murder charge for firing at vehicle with two people inside

DE SOTO, Kan. — A De Soto, Kan. man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting early Saturday.

Jack Cody Bush, 21, is charged with 1st degree attempted murder, as well as two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the early hours of Feb. 11. Upon arrival, they learned that shots had been fired at a vehicle with two people inside.

There were no reported injuries.

Bush was arrested later on Saturday.