Dept. of Education misspells W. E. B. Du Bois’ name in tweet, then apologizes with typo

Typos happen. We in the news business know that better than anyone. But if you’re tweeting on behalf of the United States Department of Education, maybe an extra read-through might be warranted.

Nevertheless, the U.S. Department of Education took some heat after its official Twitter account attempted to honor the late author and civil-rights icon W. E. B. Du Bois with a quote, which they attributed to “W.E.B. DeBois.”

Twitter users, including the NAACP, quickly pounced on the error.

"In the Days of Loose & Careless Logic, We Must Teach Thinkers to THINK." – William Edward Burghardt DU Bois 👏🏽 https://t.co/3m03Vnt5C1 — NAACP (@NAACP) February 12, 2017

To add to the embarrassment, the Dept. of Education tweeted an apology hours later, but that too contained a misspelling.

Twitter users responded with the hashtag #DeptofEdTypos, mocking the mistake.

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" -Muhammad Ale #DeptofEdTypos pic.twitter.com/xpnUA8Ew0f — not ya cousin Vinny (@vincenzo_s7) February 12, 2017

In the early days with its new Secretary Betsy DeVos, the errors are most certainly not an image the department is looking to display.

That’s not the only Twitter gaffe coming from U.S. government accounts. The Republican National Committee recently tweeted an image of Abraham Lincoln overlayed with a quote Lincoln never actually said.