Family of missing woman anxiously waiting on identification after body found in Brush Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family is left on edge after a body was found in Brush Creek on Monday.

The body was seen floating in the creek around noon Monday near Agnes Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard.

Inous Revels, 63, disappeared a month ago.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to family members of Revels, who are now waiting on investigators to identify the body.

Revels was last seen Jan. 13. She went missing from her home on Woodland Avenue, which is just about a mile from where the body was found.

The family showed up along the creek after the body was recovered, too late to see the victim for themselves. Police described the victim as a black female.

"I don't want to think it was her," family member Debra Price said. "I don't ever want to think it's her."

It was one month ago that Revels walked away from her home at 51st and Woodland. Revels' longtime boyfriend told family members the night she disappeared, he had fallen asleep on the couch.

When he woke up, Revels was gone. It is puzzling to the family, who said Revels rarely went anywhere by herself since she had a stroke a year ago.

"She's not the type of person to just go off and not say anything. That's not her," Price said. "It has been a roller coaster up and down, you know."

This newest twist on that nightmare rollercoaster ride is a confusing one for the family that said if it is Revels, they will have closure.

If it is not Revels, they will pray for the family of the person who was found, because whoever was pulled from the water has a family that loves her.

The body is being examined by the coroner for positive identification and cause of death.

An identification should be made Tuesday morning, making it a long night for those who are anxiously awaiting the results.