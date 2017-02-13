Family of missing woman Inous Revels says her body was found in Brush Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family was left on edge after a body was found in Brush Creek on Monday. The body was seen floating in the creek around noon Monday near Agnes Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard.

On Monday night Inous Revels' family told FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien that the body was their relative who has been missing for a month.

#BreakingNews Family of Inous Revels, missing for a month says she has been I'D as woman found in Brush Creek. pic.twitter.com/gcWbeuG4FW — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) February 14, 2017

Inous Revels, 63, disappeared a month ago.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to family members of Revels earlier in the day, who at the time were waiting on investigators to identify the body.

Revels was last seen Jan. 13. She went missing from her home on Woodland Avenue, which is just about a mile from where the body was found.

The family showed up along the creek after the body was recovered, too late to see the victim for themselves. Police described the victim as a black female.

"I don't want to think it was her," family member Debra Price said. "I don't ever want to think it's her."

It was one month ago that Revels walked away from her home at 51st and Woodland. Revels' longtime boyfriend told family members the night she disappeared, he had fallen asleep on the couch.

When he woke up, Revels was gone. It is puzzling to the family, who said Revels rarely went anywhere by herself since she had a stroke a year ago.

"She's not the type of person to just go off and not say anything. That's not her," Price said. "It has been a roller coaster up and down, you know."

The family said if it wasn't Revels, they would have prayed for the family of the person who was found, because whoever was pulled from the water has a family that loves them.