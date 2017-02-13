Family of two little boys killed in Kansas City push for justice six months after double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Monday marked six months since two boys were shot and killed in a Kansas City home near 58th and College. Family and friends are still hoping for justice for 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh and 8-year-old Montell Ross.

Monday evening family members came to visit the grave of Montell Ross.

“We need somebody to speak up for our boys, not for us, but for our boys,” said Aishah Coppage, Montell’s mother.

Members of the family’s church came out to sing and pray for them on Monday.

“Montell and Jayden were 8 and 9 years old, they were innocent kids,” said Coppage. “Kids put in the line of fire for somebody else’s actions and we don’t know, it had nothing to do with us either.”

Coppage said when she last checked in with investigators two days ago there were no new leads or tips.

“These guys are still walking our streets,” she said. “We can’t be silent about this we can’t, we have to speak up.”

The two cousins were shot and killed back in August. Police ask anybody with information to call the police TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.