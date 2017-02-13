FOX 4 Foodie: A taste of northern Europe in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How would you like to get a taste of northern Europe without ever having to leave the metro? Local celebrity chef Stretch takes us inside Krokstrom Klubb and Market, a Scandinavian restaurant that celebrates the Swedish heritage.

Swedish Meatball Smørrebrød

Ingredients:

1 slice Pumpernickel or Dense Swedish Rye Bread

1 T Lingonberry Jam

1 T Mayonnaise

2 Leaves of Leaf Lettuce

Cucumber Salad

½ Peeled Cucumber, shaved thinly

½ Onion, shaved thinly

2 T Cider Vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

Directions:

Peel and slice cucumbers and onions thinly. Toss cucumbers & onions in vinegar and sugar until coated. Toast bread and layer with mayonnaise, jam, lettuce and cucumber & onion salad. Top with three hot Swedish Meatballs and serve.

Meatball Ingredients:

2# ground turkey

2# ground pork

1 T Mustard powder

1tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. white pepper

Heavy pinch salt

6 eggs

1 ½c. Panko Bread Crumbs

1/3 c. Heavy Cream

Veggies, sautéed and cooled.

Veggie Ingredients:

1 onion (diced)

1 fennel bulb (diced)

3 stalks of celery (diced)

Sauté veggies in a saucepan until tender with oil, salt, and pepper. Remove veggies from pan and puree veggies until smooth then let cool before using in meatball mixture.

In a large mixing bowl… combine both the turkey and pork, followed by the cooled veggies then add eggs that have been lightly beaten. Add mustard powder, nutmeg, white pepper, salt, and cream soaked breadcrumbs. Do not over mix. Make a sample ball to taste flavors. Tweak if needed. Scoop into a 2-oz. ball (golf ball size). Roll into ball shape on oiled sheet pan. Bake 350° F for 6 minutes and then rotate the pan (turn back to front) and bake for 6 minutes more or until internal temperature is 165°F. Serve three (3) meatballs on top of the open face Smørrebrød. Enjoy!

