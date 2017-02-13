× Frank Ancona’s stepson accused of shooting him; wife accused of helping to dispose of body

LEADWOOD, Mo.– The wife and stepson of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend are suspected in his murder.

Frank Ancona, 51, had been missing since last Wednesday. His car was located in Potosi on Friday evening. His body was located Saturday by a family on a fishing trip near Big River.

FOX 2 and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Malissa Ancona, 44, and her son Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr, 24, are both both charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse. The probable cause statement from police says that Jinkerson shot Ancona while he was sleeping Thursday night. They say his body was then dumped near Belgrade, MO.

Investigators say they discovered evidence of blood in the master bedroom of Ancona’s home during a search. Malissa Ancona tells police that she helped clean up the evidence after Jinkerson shot her husband.

Before his disappearance, Frank Ancona had identified himself as an “imperial wizard” with the Traditionalist American Knights of the KKK. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.