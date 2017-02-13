From rekindling the romance to raising kind kids, Family Conservancy has Valentine’s Day advice for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From raising kind kids to rekindling the romance with your spouse, Valentine's Day is full of ways to show love to family, friends and your spouse.

Parenting expert Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy visited FOX 4 to share tips on helping your children care for others. She shares more on expanding your child's circle of care in the video above.

Family counselor Lara Johnson also stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to share ways parents can help rekindle the romance and avoid making it a Valentine's Day only event. She shares more in the video below.

If you would like more information on either topic, you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.

