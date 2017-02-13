Independence students send 900 Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Centerpoint Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Peggy Wollery said the words on her Valentine's Day card are so powerful that they help mask the pain of her cancer.

"It does make things a little bit easier. This time of year is a very emotional time and with the treatment we go through it puts us on a roller coaster as it is. So this is a nice little uplift to the day," Wollery said.

But more important than the words on the card are the hearts behind them.

"We like to make things like that for people who are really in need so that they can feel better and know that someone actually cares about them," BreenaLyn VanArtsdalen, a third grader at Thomas Hart Benton Elementary, said.

Students at Benton showed their love by writing more than 900 Valentine's Day cards to cancer patients at Centerpoint Medical Center. Cards that Kale Payne and Sherry Hall received the day before Valentine's Day.

"It is very nice that these young children would do something like this. It shows that they care and everyone that got them I’m sure appreciates them," Payne said.

"They are just great and kids, they get such a kick, I love these kids," Hall said.

For fifth grader Ariel Ellis making the cards had a special meaning.

"My (Aunt Connie) had brain cancer and one day my mom was going to see her and the next thing we knew she passed away. I was upset but when I heard that we were going to send Valentine’s to people it made me happy." Ellis said. "It would have been really special to know that my aunt would have gotten a Valentine’s and everyone supporting her.

The kind of support that can help someone remember they are loved.

"It makes it even better because I know someone really enjoyed Valentine’s and it really warmed their heart and made them feel happy," VanArtsdalen said.

The cards were so moving that Centerpoint patients and staff made more than 450 Valentine's Day cards that Benton students received on Monday.