Kansas governor confirms consideration of Johnson Co. airport to compete with KCI

OLATHE, Kan. — Governor Sam Brownback is considering a plan to build a new airport in Johnson County, although it could be years before approval and then more years before completion.

“With more than 50 percent of MCI passengers coming from Kansas, we are exploring the possibilities of this project,” Brownback said.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports building an airport in Johnson County would take years and cost more than a billion dollars.

Kansas City, Mo., leaders have been focused on renovating Kansas City International Airport. Most airlines support a one-terminal airport, but there are strong opponents in leadership and among voters. Nearly 900,000 passengers travel through KCI every month. Southwest Airlines representatives told airport committee members that number could be much larger with a better terminal design.

“The airlines are aware that the Kansas City community is discussing a range of issues regarding the future of KCI,” said Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson. “While there’s nothing new to report today, we remain committed to ensuring the region has an airport that can meet the needs and desires of air travelers today and for decades to come.”

