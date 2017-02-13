KCFD’s hip-hop country music video aims to increase diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department is taking a unique approach to try to recruit women and minorities to become firefighters. Monday they released their first ever music video, blending hip and hop and country music.

They didn’t have to look far to find those recording artists. Noe Palma is an 18-year veteran with the fire department. Tameka Griswold, AKA "Miss G" is in school right now to become a firefighter.

The song has three hip-hop verses. The first tells the story of a firefighter’s home life and how his family deals with the dangers. The second shows the perspective of victims being saved. The video ends with the firefighter’s prayer.

Each country chorus echos the theme: “I can be your hero.”

The video shows a very diverse group of firefighters, something the department is aiming to improve upon in its applications.

“What we want to do is broaden that pool, especially with under-served individuals who have not been applying for the aforementioned reasons they don’t see successful people who look like them,” Deputy Fire Chief James Garrett said.

The video cost just under $10,000 to produce, you can watch it in its entirety at this link.