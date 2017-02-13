Models looking forward to strutting down the runway during Inclusions Connections’ annual Gala FashionAbility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday night will be all about the hopes and dreams of young people with disabilities. The local organization "Inclusion Connections" is throwing its annual Gala FashionAbility.

This year they've recruited HGTV's "Design Star" winner Jennifer Bertrand to be their guest speaker. Jennifer stopped by the FOX 4 morning show Monday, Feb. 13 with models Rachel Zink and Emma Lenguist to share more on the event. Volunteer Maryn Brown also joined the group.

Ball Conference Center

21350 W. 153rd St.

Olathe, Kan.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.