Parents charged with kidnapping after taking kids away from supervised visit in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A mother and father are facing kidnapping charges after they took their own two children away from a supervised visit.

Prosecutors said neither parent had custody of the children, but did have supervised visitation rights with the toddler and infant.

William Virgil Lee Burgett, 27, and Anna Marie Todd, 22, each face two counts of kidnapping, interference with parental custody, possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged kidnapping happened when the parents were visiting their children at KVC Sims Family Center in Olathe on Friday. Police said during the supervised visit, the parents were somehow able to get their kids out of the building, into their car, and then took off.

Administrators from the KVC said they quickly realized the children were gone and called police. Olathe police broadcast the kidnapping to their officers and 10 to 15 minutes later an officer spotted the car and pulled it over.

Burgett and Todd were booked at the Johnson County jail. Bonds were set at $100,000 each.