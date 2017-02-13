People living near Indian Creek Trail advised to avoid coming in contact with creek’s water

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) issued a health advisory Monday that said residents living along Indian Creek Trail should avoid coming in contact with the creek’s water.

The advisory applies to those who live between 116th Terrace to College Boulevard.

The Indian Creek Trail remains open during the advisory, but trail users are advised to keep their pets away from the water, too.

According to JCDHE, the sanitary sewer manhole overflowed into a ditch near Indian Creek Trail and Bluejacket Street. That ditch runs east to Indian Creek, near Switzer Road.

Johnson County Wastewater crews have unblocked the line and are in the process of cleaning the ditch. The department is monitoring this location and conducting water tests on the creek to determine when this notice can be lifted.