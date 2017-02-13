Rockfest KC moving to Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockfest Kansas City announced Monday that the 2017 event will be held at Kansas Speedway Saturday, June 3.
Presale tickets are available Monday, Feb. 13 at noon. All other tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
The event will feature the following artists:
- Godsmack
- Sammy Hagar
- Volbeat
- Halestorm
- Ratt
- Collective Soul
- Buckcherry
- P.O.D
- Zakk Sabbath
- Tom Heifer
- Blackberry Smoke
- Crobot
- Candlebox
- Sidwise
- One Less Reason
