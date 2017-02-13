Rockfest KC moving to Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockfest Kansas City announced Monday that the 2017 event will be held at Kansas Speedway Saturday, June 3.

Presale tickets are available Monday, Feb. 13 at noon. All other tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

The event will feature the following artists:

Godsmack

Sammy Hagar

Volbeat

Halestorm

Ratt

Collective Soul

Buckcherry

P.O.D

Zakk Sabbath

Tom Heifer

Blackberry Smoke

Crobot

Candlebox

Sidwise

One Less Reason

