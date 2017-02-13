× Son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex charges

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, the adopted son of convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on child sex assault charges, according to WTAJ in central Pennsylvania.

WTAJ reports that Pennsylvania State Police started investigating Sandusky late last year after a child claimed he/she received text messages from Sandusky, including some that asked for nude photographs.

The child’s father reportedly notified police.

Sandusky was arraigned on charges Monday afternoon. Bail was set at $200,000. He is also prohibited from having contact with minors.

