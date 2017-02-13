Top 10 romantic things to do in KC and best last-minute gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes Valentine's Day can sneak up on you and leave you desperately searching for ideas to treat your significant other. FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio found 10 of the most romantic spots in Kansas City to take your Valentine this year. She also shares some last-minute gift ideas if you're still searching for that perfect gift.

Top Romantic Things to do in KC

Enjoy french cuisine at Aixois in Crestwood Live jazz at Green Lady Lounge Chow down on authentic, Italian food at Jasper's Visit newly renovated Hotel Phillips Enjoy tapas and sangria at La Bodega Season tickets to the Kansas City Symphony Enjoy a multi-course dinner at Bluestem in Westport Go for a stroll in Loose Park Enjoy champagne at Ca Va in Westport Local chocolate makers include Christopher Elbow, Andre's and Bizz & Weezy's

Best last-minute Valentine's Day ideas

Visit the sculpture gardens at Nelson-Atkins Bike or stroll the trails along Berkley Riverfront Park Go wine tasting at Amigoni Urban Winery Spend time on the Country Club Plaza See Kansas City from the Liberty Memorial