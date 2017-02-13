Vegan sweets for Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have a loved one with a dietary restriction, Mud Pie Vegan Bakery in Westport may have a solution for you. Owner Ashley Valverde visited FOX 4's morning show ahead of Valentine's Day to talk about some of the products the bakery offers. She also shared a recipe for red velvet cookies.
Mud Pie Bakery's Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup - margarine
1 ½ cup - sugar
1 tbsp - vanilla extract
¼ cup - non-dairy milk
1 tbsp - red food coloring
½ cup - applesauce
3 cups – flour
2 tbsp – cocoa powder
2 tsp - baking powder
1 ½ tsp - baking soda
½ tsp - salt
1 cup - chocolate chips
Topping:
1 cup – powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- With a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until well mixed and fluffy.
- Add the vanilla extract, non-dairy milk, red food coloring, and applesauce into your mixing bowl and mix until well combined
- Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and chocolate chips to your mixing bowl and mix until combined.
- Lightly spray a cookie sheet with oil, then measure out cookie dough with a level 1/3 cup.
- Roll the cookie dough in powdered sugar and place cookies on the cookie sheet about 3 inches apart
- Cook for 10 to 15 minutes
