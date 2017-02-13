Vegan sweets for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have a loved one with a dietary restriction, Mud Pie Vegan Bakery in Westport may have a solution for you. Owner Ashley Valverde visited FOX 4's morning show ahead of Valentine's Day to talk about some of the products the bakery offers. She also shared a recipe for red velvet cookies.

Mud Pie Bakery's Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup - margarine

1 ½ cup - sugar

1 tbsp - vanilla extract

¼ cup - non-dairy milk

1 tbsp - red food coloring

½ cup - applesauce

3 cups – flour

2 tbsp – cocoa powder

2 tsp - baking powder

1 ½ tsp - baking soda

½ tsp - salt

1 cup - chocolate chips

Topping:

1 cup – powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees With a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until well mixed and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract, non-dairy milk, red food coloring, and applesauce into your mixing bowl and mix until well combined Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and chocolate chips to your mixing bowl and mix until combined. Lightly spray a cookie sheet with oil, then measure out cookie dough with a level 1/3 cup. Roll the cookie dough in powdered sugar and place cookies on the cookie sheet about 3 inches apart Cook for 10 to 15 minutes

