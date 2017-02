Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It takes flower shops months to prepare for Valentine's Day, and many shop owners arrived at work early Tuesday to prepare for the busiest day of the year.

Fox 4's Nicole DiAntonio gives us a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting all those arrangements ready at Dalton's Flowers, which has been in business for 75 years, in Overland Park.